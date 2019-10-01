Share:

LAHORE - Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan reached Lahore on a two-day visit on Monday.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar welcomed him at the Lahore airport. Punjab ministers Samiullah Chaudhry and Mian Aslam Iqbal, chief secretary and Punjab Police IG were present.

Provincial ministers of Balochistan Naseebullah Marri, Noor Muhammad and Muhammad Umer Jamali, principal secretary to the Balochistan CM were also present on this occasion. Matters of mutual interest, including inter-provincial harmony, were discussed during the meeting and both chief ministers decided to take urgent steps to promote inter-provincial relations between the federating units. They condemned continued barbarity of Indian army in Occupied Kashmir as well as targeting of the civilian population at the LoC and expressed their complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Talking on this occasion, Usman Buzdar said that both Kashmir and Pakistan are conjoined twins and no power on earth can separate them. Fascist Modi has dug a pit for himself by revoking the special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir. He expressed the satisfaction that Prime Minister Imran Khan has fought Kashmir’s case at every forum with full vigour and his historic address to UNGA echoed in the entire world. Buzdar said that both provinces will move forward on the journey of development adding that people of Balochistan are patriotic as well as hardworking. “We will move forward side by side on the journey of developing new Pakistan,” he said. He said the Punjab government will continue cooperation for development and prosperity of Balochistan. “Balochistan is very close to my heart and inter-provincial harmony and brotherhood will be promoted between the federating units. Usman Buzdar said the need for working jointly for national development and prosperity has increased. The chief minister said that special quota for students of Balochistan has been fixed in educational institutions of Punjab province and stipends have also been provided to them for higher education. Chief Minister Baluchistan said that Kashmiri people are not alone in their rightful struggle and Pakistanis are standing with them.

INDIAN FIRING AT LOC

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar strongly condemned unprovoked firing by Indian army at the civilian population at Nakhyal and Rakh Chakri sectors on LoC. He expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of a woman and a child due to the Indian army’s firing and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured. Buzdar said that India is blatantly violating international laws by targeting the civilian population and termed it the most nefarious and cowardice act. India should not misunderstand our capabilities as Pak army has the fullest capability to give a befitting reply to the Indian aggression, he added.

CHINA’s NATIONAL DAY

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has extended felicitations to the government and citizens of People’s Republic of China over their national day. In a message, he said that PTI government expresses sincere wishes over the national day and reiterated that China is the most trustworthy and sincere friend. Chinese have successfully struggled against poverty, joblessness and corruption under their great leadership.

China has touched new heights of development and prosperity under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and its speedy development is a role model for the rest of the world, he added. The chief minister said that Pakistan and China have consensus stand over international issues and both believe in mutual respect and love for peace. We are thankful to the Chinese leadership for its full support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue, he added. Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan-China friendship is exemplary and this bond of friendship is even more strengthened during the present era. It is sanguine that China has supported Pakistan in every difficult moment. China has emerged as a global military power due to its continued hard work as innovation, research and work are hallmarks of Chinese development.