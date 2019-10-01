Share:

GUJRAT - Scholars and intellectuals paid rich tributes to translators of world’s different languages at a ceremony marking the World Translation Day here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Monday.

The ceremony was organized by the Centre for Languages and Translation Studies (CeLTS). A cake was cut to mark the occasion. Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid, a renowned scholar and columnist, was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Educationist Dr Muhammad Iqbal Butt, Additional Controller Examinations Ahmad Jamil Turk, senior academics Dr Riaz Ahmad Mangrio of English department, Prof. Tahir Aziz, Muhammad Abu Bakr and others were the guests of honour. Dr Kanwal Zahra of the CeLTS acted the host. All the speakers underlined the role of translation studies in paving the way for better understanding of different peoples, cultures and civilizations across the globe.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid said, “We need to integrate all our efforts aimed at promoting the culture of translation to import knowledge into a well-coordinated movement.” He said that scientific and literary translations are pivotal to better understanding of world’s different cultures and civilizations. They help redefine our perception about an ideal society with love, compassion and toleration as its basic components.

Ahmad Jamil Turk highlighted the significance of translation, saying the art, in a manner of speaking, complements the noblest of the professions, i.e. teaching.

Dr Muhammad Iqbal said that translation helps discover different nuances of words and derivations related to their cultural context as one immerses oneself in a foreign language. Dr Riaz Ahmad Mangrio focused on the role of translation studies for the promotion of better human values, toleration and co-existence.