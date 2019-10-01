Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the federal government should ensure best possible assistance to the earthquake affectees of the AJK. “Islamabad must ensure provision of resources to the AJK government to carry out relief activities in the quake-hit areas,” he said while interacting with the people of Azad Kashmir during the visit to the area on Monday. He visited the area along with JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem, JI AJK leaders Abdur Rasheed Turabi, Nisar Shaiq and others to express condolence to the families of the victims and review the JI led relief activities in different areas. “Kashmir is passing through a difficult phase of history. People in AJK are hit by a natural disaster while over eight millions are forced to live like prisoners in Indian occupied territory,” he said. “Our hearts beat with our Kashmiri brethren. The JI would never leave them alone.” He appealed the people of Pakistan to extend their full support and donate generously for relief activities. He said the JI would not take rest until the completion of rehabilitation work. Expressing concern over situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said the curfew entered 57th day in the held areas, generating a biggest humanitarian crisis in IHK. He demanded international community shun its silence and raise voice in support of besieged people.