Share:

ISLAMABAD - The hearing of a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fish at the request of one of the accused as he pleaded that his counsel was unable to attend the court proceedings for the day. ATC-I Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed hearing whereas the accused Jahangir Abbasi pleaded for adjournment which the court accepted and also directed to appoint a counsel till the next hearing.

The court was to indict all the 3 accused on Monday which will now be done in the next hearing.