LAHORE (PR) Daraz, Pakistan’s leading online marketplace, hosted its 4th annual Seller Summit in Lahore on 29th September. The event was attended by 2,500 sellers. Bjarke Mikkelsen, CEO Daraz Group, addressing the sellers, spoke about the milestones achieved by Daraz over the past year and where they stand on their mission to make it easy to do business anywhere in the era of digital economy. He highlighted the contributions marketplace sellers have made towards the platform’s growth. “In this past year we have rolled out a variety of features on the Daraz Seller APP to empower our sellers,” said Mikkelsen.