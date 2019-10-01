Share:

Former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri – who was de-seated by the election tribunal – has challenged the decision in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

According to details, Advocate Naeem Bukhari has filed an appeal on behalf of Qasim Khan Suri in the apex court and took the stance that the tribunal did not examine the evidences.

The petition maintained that the irregularities in the election cannot be attributed to Qasim Khan Suri , and requested to nullify election tribunal’s verdict against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader.

The top court has been requested to fix the petition for hearing on Wednesday.

Let it be known that the election tribunal – headed by Justice Abdullah Baloch – had de-seated Qasim Khan Suri as deputy speaker of the National Assembly and directed the authorities to conduct re-election in NA-265 constituency.

The decision was announced over the petition of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-Mengal) member Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani, who had challenged Suri’s victory in General Election 2018.