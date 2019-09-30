Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Industries, Trade and Information Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that textile sector is a backbone of national economy, saying exports can be enhanced by strengthening this sector.

Problems faced by textile sector are being solved on priority basis. The biggest and state-of-the-art expo center on the land of 70 acres is being set up in M-3 industrial estate Faisalabad. This export-oriented project will be completed vigorously.

Provincial Minister stated this while talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (APTEA). The delegation was headed by President APTEA Khurram Mukhtar. President of the Association apprised the Minister about the problems being faced by industrial sector. While assuring redressal of genuine problems of industrial sector, the provincial minister said that PTI government will leave no stone unturned to strengthen this sector. Steps taken for ease of doing business are yielding results, local and foreign investors coming to Punjab for investment, he added.

Provincial minister said that facilities are being provided to industrialists and investors and tax collection system being made easier. Unnecessary hindrances in setting up new industries are being removed. He said that inspectors interference in factories on the name of inspection will come to an end by implementing inspector-less regime. He said establishment of expo center in Faisalabad will help to increase exports and create new job opportunities, Punjab government is promoting exports oriented industry in province, he concluded.