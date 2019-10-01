Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday replaced Dr Maleeha Lodhi with Ambassador Munir Akram as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in New York.

“Ambassador Munir Akram has been appointed as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in New York, in place of Dr Maleeha Lodhi,” a foreign ministry statement said.

The prime minister also allowed several other diplomatic appointments in different countries.

“Muhammad Aejaz, Additional Secretary at MoFA, has been appointed as Ambassador of Pakistan to Hungary. Syed Sajjad Haider, presently serving as Charge d’ Affaires of Pakistan to Pyongyang, has been posted as Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait,” the statement said.

Khalil Ahmad Hashmi, presently serving as Director General UN at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been appointed as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN in Geneva.

Imran Ahmad Siddiqui, presently serving as Consul General of Pakistan Toronto, has been posted as High Commissioner of Pakistan for Dhaka, Bangladesh. Ahsan KK Wagan, presently serving as Charge d’ Affaires in Niamey, Niger, has been appointed as Ambassador of Pakistan to Muscat, Oman.

Major General Muhammad Saad Khattak (r) has been appointed as the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka.

“Abdul Hamid has been appointed as Pakistan’s Consul General in Toronto. Abrar Hussain Hashmi has been appointed as Pakistan’s Consul General in Houston,” said the statement.