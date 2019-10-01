Share:

US (GN) - Disney has announced that more than 400 vegan dishes will be available for visitors to its US theme parks from October.

The plant-based provisions will be available at quick-service and table-service restaurants in Florida’s Walt Disney World from early October, followed by Disneyland in Anaheim, California in spring 2020.

With more than 602 places to eat at both sites, the roll-out is no mean feat, particularly as most have unique themes based on their particular ‘land’ or area. All 36 hotels on the two sites will also get new vegan options, such as carrot gnocchi at The Turf Club Bar and Grill at the Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, and cauliflower tacos at The Wave of American Flavors at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

Despite the move, Disney is referring to the new dishes as “plant-based”, rather than vegan, in what is assumed to be an attempt to reduce ambiguity about exactly what constitutes a vegan meal.

In April, Disneyland introduced a green leaf icon on its menus to highlight foods that are free from animal products, such as milk, eggs and honey.

Disney fans and vegans Melissa Kramer and her husband, Corey Spilman, set up the blog Vegan Disney World in 2014, to inform others of their dining options when visiting the franchise.