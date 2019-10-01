Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - The death toll from the devastating earthquake has jumped to 40 on Monday, with more than 500 injured so far as rescue activities are underway in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

As per details, the death toll from the earthquake that hit Mirpur, AJK, Zafarwal, Jhelum and other areas has soared to 40. At least 6,000 houses were destroyed completely, while 7,100 cattle farms have been damaged in the quake.

The strong earthquake of 5.8-magnitude brought disaster to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The quake hit some urban and rural parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places. Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt-Gen Muhammad Afzal visited the quake-affected areas to inquire about the relief and rescue operation.

Talking to newsmen, he ruled out the impression of any shortage of edible items for the victims and said that the government has already announced compensation of Rs0.5 million for the affectees.