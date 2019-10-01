Share:

A three-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday conducted hearing of the foreign funding case against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after 18 months.

The bench headed by Chief Election Commission (CEC) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan examined a report concluded by a special committee to probe the matter and adjourned the hearing till October 10.

For scrutiny of foreign funding, the ECP had already issued notices to the concerned parties including the PTI and Akbar S Babar – who had filed the case in November, 2014, after he developed differences with the party.

It is to be mentioned here that the previous hearing of the case was held in March, 2018.