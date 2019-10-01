Share:

Rawalpindi - A passing out parade ceremony of basic recruit course of Federal Investigation Agency was held at the Police College, Sihala on Monday.

As many as 191 newly-recruited constables belonging to twin cities, Lahore, Gujrat and other parts of country completed the training from Police College, Sihala. Of them, 21 were female constables.

Director General FIA Dr Mujeeb ur Rehman was the guest of honour while Commandant Police College Sihala Abbas Ahsan, Deputy Commandant Ashfaq Alam Khan, Director FIA Mujahid, SSP Special Branch Khurram Shehzad, Director Intelligence Bureau (IB) Hashim Raza, SP Saddar Circle Rai Mazhar, ASPs Amna Baig and Saud Khan, diplomats and other senior, junior police officers and families of recruits were also present on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, DG FIA Dr Mujeeb said that the FIA recruits should adhere to their oath and work in a professional manner to protect life and property of citizens. He said protecting self-respect of citizens should be top priority of the recruits and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated. He said we are working hard to improve the image of FIA in the public besides imparting modern training and providing latest weapons to the officials.

He said that a zero tolerance would be adopted against corrupt elements in FIA.

Earlier, Commandant Police College, Sihala Abbas Ahsan welcomed the guest of honour and congratulated the newly recruits of FIA. He said some 191 recruits completed their training successfully from College that is considered one of the best in Pakistan. He said there is a recruit who obtained PhD degree from a recognised university while 33 have master degrees, 13 graduates and 3 were law graduates.

He said during the training the trainers taught the recruits about knowledge and life, character building, basic laws, laws of FIA, agency practical work, finger print, forensic science, first aid, security and intelligence, immigration practices and basic computer learning.

Besides, he said, the recruits also completed 2 months long Elite Orientation Course including unarmed combat, close quarter battle, field craft, mount dismount, war traffic, raid, search and arrest techniques.

He said that so far some 90,000 police officers and officials had completed their trainings from the Police College Sihala.

At the end, the newly-recruited FIA cops displayed their skills of martial art; blind arms control technique and jumping from fire ring.