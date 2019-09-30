Share:

LUCKNOW - Heavy rains have killed at least 113 people in India’s Ut­tar Pradesh and Bihar states over the past three days, offi­cials said on Monday, as flood waters swamped a major city, inundated hospital wards and forced the evacuation of inmates from a jail. India’s monsoon season that begins in June usually starts to re­treat by early September, but heavy rains have continued across parts of the country this year, triggering floods. An official said that at least 93 people had died in most populous Uttar Pradesh since Friday after its eastern areas were lashed by intense mon­soon showers. Rising water levels forced authorities to shift 900 inmates from a prison in eastern Ballia dis­trict, police officer Santosh Verma said. In neighbour­ing Bihar, an impoverished agrarian region that was hit by floods earlier this year, the death toll from the latest bout of rain had reached 20 on Monday, a state govern­ment official said.