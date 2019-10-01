Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control on September 28 and 29.

Director General of South Asia Dr Mohammed Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner and lodged a strong protest on the issue.

Indian firing in Nikial and Rakhchikri Sectors of LoC claimed the life of an elderly woman, Salamat Bibi, and a teen boy, Zeeshan Ayub. Another woman in Nikial Sector and two civilians, including a lady in Rakhchikri Sector sustained serious injuries, said a Foreign Ministry statement.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues, he added.

Faisal said the unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India was continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He stressed that the Indian side should permit UN observers to play their mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.