ISLAMABAD, - Food group imports into the country during first two months of current financial year reduced by 28.81 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, food group imports came down from $952.717 million in first two months of last financial year to $697.340 million of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-August, 2019, imports of milk, cream and milk food for infants reduced by 40.89 percent as 7,981 metric tons of the above mentioned commodity worth $21.014 million imported as compared the imports of 13,300 metric tons valuing $35,551 million of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, tea imports decreased by 35.38 percent as about 27,403 metric tons worth $66.342 million as compared the imports of 37,431 metric tons valuing $100.954 million of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, spices imports also came down by 6.23 percent, about 22,396 metric tons of spices valuing $27.172 million imported as compared the imports of 27,608 metric tons worth $28.976 million of same period of last year.

However, in first two months of current financial year imports of soya bean oil witnessed unprecedented increase of 122.45 percent as about 33,225 metric tons of soya bean oil worth $23.164 million imported as against the import of 13,453 metric tons valuing of $10.413 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, the imports of palm oil went down by 29.77 percent in two months as it was recorded at 410,038 metric tons costing $221.1774 million as compared the imports of 477,486 million valuing $315.763 million of same period of last year.

It may be recalled that food group imports into the country on month on month basis also registered negative growth of 15.68 percent as it was recorded at $406.701 million during the month of August, 2019 as against $482.189 million of same month of last year.