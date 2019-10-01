Share:

The frequency of militant attacks was reported to dwindle down in September 2019, a think-tank stated on Tuesday.

According to statistics issued by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) – an Islamabad based think tank, a slight decrease was observed in September 2019 in terms of militant attacks.

There was a total of 23 anti-state violent incidents - including militant attacks and actions by security forces - in September as compared to 21 incidents happened in the previous month. In September eight militants, 11 security forces personnel and 12 civilians martyred. There were 10 arrests and 2 kidnapping cases also recorded. The total number of injuries in the violence-related incidents was 49 in which 26 were civilians and 23 were security force personnel. Overall anti-state violence-related incidents increased by around 10%, but the number of militant attacks has dropped by 11% in September 2019.

According to PICSS Militancy Database, militants have carried out 130 attacks in Pakistan in first nine months of the year in which 269 people have been killed and 595 injured. Average militant attacks per month have dropped from 19 to 14 while average deaths in the first nine months dropped from 50 to 30.

PICSS recorded 15 militant attacks during September, as compared to 3 militants' attacks in August 2019. The resultant deaths had been 24, which is the same as compared to the month of August. In these 16 militant attacks, ten security forces personnel and 12 civilians lost their lives while 2 militants were also killed. 44 people got injured in the militant attacks in which 26 were civilians and eighteen security forces personnel. A notable increase in militant activities was observed in the formerly "tribal" districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a slight increase in militant activities was observed in Balochistan, and other than the aforementioned districts, Khyber Pakhtunkhwaa witnessed a reduction in violence during September as compared to the previous month.

According to stats collected by PICSS regarding anti-state violence in Pakistan, a total number of ten IEDs were recorded with 4 in Balochistan, 5 in the "tribal" districts, and one in KP. There were two militants' physical assaults that were also noted throughout the country with one in KP and one in the tribal district. There was one target killing incident recorded in Balochistan. One grenade attack was also noted in Balochistan as well.

PICSS also recorded a suicide attack in Balochistan. A security force personnel was martyred and three others were injured in a clash with militants in Quetta on September 30, while security personnel martyred one militant and another blew himself up.