ISLAMABAD - German Naval Chief (Inspector of German Navy), Vice Admiral Andreas Krause, Monday called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at the Naval Headquarters here.
During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration, maritime security and stability and various avenues to enhance interoperability between Pakistan Navy and German Navy were discussed.
The Chief of Naval Staff highlighted Pakistan Navy’s commitment and efforts for ensuring maritime security in the region including Pakistan Navy’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP).
The Naval Chief thanked Vice Admiral Andreas Krause for participation of German Navy Observers in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 hosted by Pakistan Navy at Karachi early this year.
German Naval Chief appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-19.
Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance mutual interaction in diverse fields of training, mutual visits and other areas of naval collaboration.
Earlier, upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented guard of honour, said a statement issued by Pakistan Navy.
The dignitary laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs Monument. He was also introduced to the principal staff officers on the occasion.