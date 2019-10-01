Share:

ISLAMABAD - German Naval Chief (Inspector of German Navy), Vice Admiral Andreas Krause, Monday called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admi­ral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at the Naval Headquarters here.

During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest in­cluding bilateral naval collabo­ration, maritime security and stability and various avenues to enhance interoperability be­tween Pakistan Navy and Ger­man Navy were discussed.

The Chief of Naval Staff high­lighted Pakistan Navy’s com­mitment and efforts for ensur­ing maritime security in the region including Pakistan Na­vy’s initiative of Regional Mari­time Security Patrols (RMSP).

The Naval Chief thanked Vice Admiral Andreas Krause for participation of German Navy Observers in Multi­national Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 hosted by Pakistan Navy at Karachi early this year.

German Naval Chief ap­preciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime securi­ty in the region and successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-19.

Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance mutual in­teraction in diverse fields of training, mutual visits and oth­er areas of naval collaboration.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, the vis­iting dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented guard of honour, said a state­ment issued by Pakistan Navy.

The dignitary laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs Monu­ment. He was also introduced to the principal staff officers on the occasion.