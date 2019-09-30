Share:

PESHAWAR - The Businessman Forum leader Ilyas Bilour has alleged the incumbent PTI-led government has destroyed the economy of the country.

While addressing the Annual General Meeting of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday, Ilyas Bilour alleged that incumbent PTI regime’s record financial blunders pushed the country’s economy to the brink of bankruptcy. He claimed that a large number of units of Indus motors, Honda motors and Suzuki motors were closed down in the country, while rendered many industrial workers jobless.

He added if incompetent politicians like Imran Niazi would continue as the country’s chief executive for more than one year then there will be no economy and businesses.

Ilyas Bilour criticised the PTI-led government for failing on both internal and external fronts. He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa re-elected PTI to rule again in the province with high hope that they will ensure available plenty of jobs opportunities, but Imran Niazi & Company had put the country’s economy on stake, because the rulers were lacking acumen to run affairs of the country.

The Forum leader while quoting a statement of the finance minister regarding raise in export and decreasing import by 50 per cent, said when industries and businesses are shutting down in the country then the production will be automatically declined.

Ilyas Bilour said the former finance minister, Ishaq Dar and others had tried to control dollar which merely aimed to save people and the country’s economy from damage. But, he alleged the incumbent government presented an anti-masses budget on the behest of IMF that rapidly devalued Pakistani rupee against the US dollar. He also alleged that incumbent government neither understand economy nor politics.

He said the unemployment ratio is rapidly increasing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and people are searching new job opportunities in the province. He said the incompetent PTI government is also deviating from its promise of providing one million jobs to people.

Bilour said the CNIC condition is a poison for small traders despite the fact government was not taking interest to resolve the issues of trading community. He stressed the need for imposition of economic emergency in the country.