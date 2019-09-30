Share:

LAHORE - Hamna Amjad of PAF Skyview Golf Club emerged as triumphant in the 2nd FEGA Ladies Golf Championship, which concluded at Islamabad Golf Course. During the course of the three days grand golfing event, Hamna showed a stable temperament and hit her shots with the fluency of a gifted and savvy competitor with scores of 84, 80 and 81 and a three rounds aggregate of 245, she topped this championship beating her nearest rival, Ania Farooq (Karachi Airmen Golf Club) by a margin of eight strokes. The other notable performer in the handicap category 0-13 was Suneyah Osama from PAF Skyview Golf Club, who secured the third position. As for the race for honors in handicap category 14-24, Syeda Imam Ali (Gymkhana) emerged as the best one in net section and the top honors for gross went to Tehmina Rashid (Islamabad). Other position holders were Zeenat Ayesha of Islamabad (2nd net) and Nida Haq of Karachi Golf Club (third). The gross runner-up was Shahzadi Gulfam of Garrison Golf Club and third gross position winner was Rafaqat Abjad (Rawalpindi). In handicap category 25-36; Sehar Bano (net first); Sana Zeeshan (net second); Asma Maqsood (net third); Shabana Waheed (first gross); Attia Anjum (2nd gross); Maimoona Azam (3rd gross) performed well while Laiba Ali Shah was girls section winner. This championship was managed by the Ladies and duly supported by PGF President Lt Gen (R) Hilal Hussain. At the concluding ceremony, chief guest Begum Air Marshal Mrs Mujahid Anwer Khan awarded prizes to the winners.