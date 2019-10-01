Share:

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. We are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. We have nearly 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

In Pakistan, Huawei has provided services and products for customers and partners for 20 years, we have 1, 600+ employees and created 25,000+ jobs, made 224 million USD local procurement,paid 43 million USD tax which made it No. 1 taxpayer in ICT infrastructure sector in 2018.

At the same time, Huawei has committed to cultivate local talent in Pakistan through programs likeHuawei ICT Competition, Huawei ICT Academy, and Seeds for the Future Program.

Huawei ICT Competition:

The Huawei ICT Competition Pakistan 2018-2019 was launched on September 6, 2018. Road shows and workshops were held at 53 universities and academic institutions across Pakistan, making it one of the largest scale events in higher education in Pakistan and also the largest in the overseas area of Huawei ICT Competition globally.

The numbers of participants at roadshows were 15,000 plus while the successful online applicants in Pakistan were 10,672. More than 30 plus locations and 5,000 plus students attended the exam conducted on Huawei’s e-learning platform. The Top 100 students took part in the National Final and the most competitive Top 6 students were selected for the Middle East regional Final. Three out of the top six students won the 2nd prize in ICT Competition global final in May 2019 Shenzhen, China.

[Closing ceremony of Huawei Pakistan ICT Competition 2018-19]

Huawei ICT Academy:

Huawei ICT Academy provides opportunities to promote studies of advanced technologies through R&D and adopt Huawei’s globally renowned university-enterprise cooperation model. Huawei has collaborated with 15 universities across Pakistan to date. Huawei is planning to establish another 7 Huawei ICT Academies and aims to cultivate 3,000 ICT talents in 2019.

[Huawei ICT Academy Inauguration Ceremony in Kohat University of Science&Technology]

Seeds for the Future Program:

Huawei Seeds for the Future is a global initiative which has been successfully operating since 2008. The program first started in Pakistan in 2015. Since then 45 students have benefited from it. 2018was the 4th time Seeds for the Future Program took place in Pakis tan. 10 students were selected from all over Pakistan for the program. It is a two-week immersive program based in China. Selected participants spend the initial period in Beijing learning Chinese culture and are given an introduction to the Chinese language. From Beijing, they are taken to Huawei’s HQ in Shenzhen where they learn about Huawei’s international business culture and are introduced to technical training from some of the finest professionals in the industry.

(Pakistan Seeds For the Future 2018 opening Ceremony in Beijing)

Besides the talents cultivation, Huawei also focuses on technology transfer and high value job opportunities creation in Pakistan by setting up Huawei Technical Support Center (HTSC) in Islamabad. It isthe first multinational high-tech enterprise that set up a large scale technical support center in Pakistan.

Huawei Technical Support Center(HTSC):

HTSCProvides digital platform development and telecommunication network technical support to the telecom operators in Pakistan and whole Middle East Region. Currently, it has around 800 engineers and experts, with localization rate of 96%. And it is expected to provide 600 additional jobs within coming two years and increase the localization rate to 98%. HTSC will help to improve the industry ICT level, create more high value local jobs and make Pakistan the hub of technology in the region.