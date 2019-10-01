Share:

India on Tuesday has forwarded a draft of agreement regarding Kartarpur Corridor to Pakistan.

According to sources, the Pakistani government is considering to send reply to the Indian authorities and also expected to raise service fee.

Earlier, Pakistan had decided to invite former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the decision to invite Singh was taken after high-level consultation.

However, a formal invitation will soon be dispatched to him, he added.

It is to be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the project on November 9, three days before the 550th birth anniversary Baba Guru Nanank that will be celebrated on November 12.

Kartarpur Corridor Project Director Atif Majeed said that the prime minister had laid foundation stone of the project last year on November 28. 5000 Sikh pilgrims will arrive and stay in the initial phase while later, more 10,000 pilgrims will come, he added.

Atif Majeed said that Pakistan’s biggest Gurdwara Baba Guru Nanak comprises of 42 acres of land while Panja Sahib Gurdwara comprises of four acres of land and Nankana Sahib Gurdwara comprises of 14 acres of land.

The work on the project is underway 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, he went on to say.

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak up to the border is being constructed by India.

India is constructing a bridge at the zero point and has urged Pakistan to build a similar bridge on its side that will provide safe and secure movement of pilgrims.