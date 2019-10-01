Share:

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 16 Kashmiris including a woman and two young boys during the last month of September.

According to the data compiled by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, of those martyred six youth were killed in fake encounters. The killings rendered one woman widowed and two children orphaned.

During the period, 281 people were injured in the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters by Indian troops and police personnel. As many as 157 people including Hurriyet activists and youth were arrested during the period.

The authorities also disallowed people to offer Friday prayers four times at the grand mosques including Jamia Masjid and Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar and other areas of the territory.

Twenty five (25) residential houses were damaged and destroyed during siege and search operations and four (4) women molested by the Indian troops , paramilitary forces and police personnel in the month.