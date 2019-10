Share:

QAIM - Iraq reopened its Qaim border-crossing with Syria on Monday after eight years of clo­sure amid regional turmoil, in the latest sign of normali­sation between Baghdad and Damascus and a win for their mutual ally Iran.

The crossing, which Iraqi officials declared open for trav­ellers and trade, is crucial for Iran’s bid to cement its grow­ing sway over a corridor of territory from Tehran to Beirut.