The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has stated that the government has completed administrative matters in the former tribal districts in a very short time.

He was addressing the participants of a National Security Workshop in Peshawar on Tuesday.

He said dispute resolution councils consisting of tribal elders have been constituted for the resolution of tribal peoples' issues.

The Governor said peculiar customs and traditions of tribal people have been protected.

He also said that the tribal districts have huge potential of investment in natural resources.

Shah Farman said measures are being taken to streamline arms manufacturing in Dara Adam Khel in a regular industry.

Although the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) have long since become redundant, communications blackouts and militant control has left these new districts far behind the rest of KP. The failure of the government to develop a coherent administrative structure has also been criticised, both by opposition politicians and rights' groups.