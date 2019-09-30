Share:

LAHORE - Wellbeing of the business community, more meaningful role of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in government policy making, boost in exports and healthy relations between public and private sectors would be top priorities, said newly elected office bearers at Annual General Meeting on Monday.

LCCI newly elected President Ifran Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that exploration of new markets for Pakistani products and reduction in cost of doing business would also be the targeted areas.

Outgoing President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal also spoke on the occasion.

New office-bearers said that government and private sector were vital for each other and they could not run alone. Government must develop policies conducive for business environment and address genuine issues of the community, they said, adding, business community was driving force of the economy but it could not play due role while carrying huge load of problems. They stressed the need of reforming the taxation system by engaging all the stakeholders. They also called to get rid of the double taxation system that was hampering the trade and economic activities in the country.