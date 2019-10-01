Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will invite former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh to the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor next month, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday.

The FM said: “We have decided after consultation that we want to invite former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (to the inauguration).” In a video message, the top diplomat said Singh also represents Sikh. “We will also send him a formal invitation,” he added.

Qureshi said that Pakistan was making full preparations for the mega event. He said Pakistan looked forward to Sikh Yatrees (pilgrims) to visit Pakistan and take part in the inauguration and ceremonies related to the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Pakistan will open the Kartarpur Corridor for Indian pilgrims on November 9, three days before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

The Kartarpur corridor along the Pakistan-India border is three kilometres away from Gurdaspur in Punjab, India. Once opened, this corridor will allow Sikh pilgrims’ direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev passed away in 1539.

In August, Pakistani authorities had decided to start the process of issuance of visas to Sikh pilgrims from India and around the world to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the opening of Kartarpur corridor will remain on track irrespective of Pakistan’s ties with India over the Kashmir crisis.

Pakistan and India are expected to set up facilitation centres and check posts on their sides. Officials said the permit issued by Pakistan will be only for the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and if the Sikh pilgrims wished to travel elsewhere, they would need a visa. Pakistan and India will also discuss the duration of Sikh pilgrims stay on the Pakistani side.

Thousands of Sikhs visit the shrine in Pakistan every year. Darbar Sahib Kartarpur is located in the Narowal district. It is built on the historic site where Guru Nanak settled and assembled a Sikh community after his missionary travels.

The present Gurdwara is built on the site where Guru Nanak died on September 22, 1539.The Gurdwara is also notable for its location near the border between Pakistan and India. Pakistan has also decided to issue 45-day multiple-entry visa to Sikhs having foreign passports rather than the Indian documents.