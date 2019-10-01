Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad while extending the last date for submission of property tax till October 31 tasked an already-constituted committee to assess the grievances of general public regarding enhancement of the said tax. The session of the local government house was held at Pakistan China Friendship Centre in the chair of Mayor of Islamabad Shaikh Ansar Aziz.

Earlier, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad had issued property bills with 200 percent increased dues in the last week of September, with Sept 30 listed as the due date.

The practice created anger among residents who used social media to criticise the MCI and the federal government. Resultantly, the Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ali Ahmed intervened in the matter and directed the Chief Metropolitan Officer to at least extend the deadline to submit property tax in Islamabad till 31 October 2019 to offer some relief to the residents.

A member of the committee Qazi Tanveer informed the house that the recent increase in property tax was made with approval of the house but there were some grievances and reservations of the general public in this regard.

The Mayor of Islamabad Shaikh Ansar Aziz tasked the committee to convene its meeting again and discuss the issue again. He asked Director Revenue MCI to brief the committee again regarding increase in property tax.

Meanwhile, Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri briefed the house regarding levelling of sanitation charges in Islamabad.

However, after the objection rose by opposition members, the Mayor Islamabad constituted a committee comprising government and opposition members to settle the dispute. The committee was asked to present its recommendations in the house in its next meeting. The house was informed that the levelling of sanitation charges in Islamabad is quite necessary because the government has declined to fund the service further.

The director health briefed the house regarding ongoing dengue viruses spray across the city.

The UC chairmen elected from rural Islamabad demanded to expend the spry activity up to their areas as well.

The house also accorded approval to adopt the Capital Development Authority’s service and financial rules in MCI. Special prayers were also offered for the Martyrs of the recent earthquake at Azad Kashmir.

Meanwhile, CDA while conducting different operations on Monday demolished illegal construction and encroachments from different parts of the city.

During the operation in sector G-10/3, encroachment and constructions in the street between the block No.66-C and 68-C were demolished. Due to these encroachments the gali was completely blocked which has been now opened for pedestrian movement.

Teams of Enforcement Directorate also conducted operation in G-11/2 and demolished 3 gates and ramps constructed beyond the plot line. Another action was taken in sector G-9/2 near community centre, during which 6 illegally-constructed garages were demolished.