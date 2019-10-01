Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuhu on Monday said that pub­lic sector hospitals were facing acute shortage of medicines as the commit­tees made for their procurement could not be made functional since the dis­trict and session judges had excused themselves from becoming their part.

Replying to a matter of public impor­tance raised by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Rabia Azfar Niza­mi, Dr Azra said as per directives of the Sindh High Court (SHC), committees were constituted at district level head­ed by the concerned district and ses­sion judge to supervise the purchase of 15 percent of medicines for public sec­tor hospitals across the province. “Dis­trict and session judges had excused themselves from becoming part of the committees over which we approached the SHC Registrar and asked it to re­view the decision,” she added.

The health minister said now they wanted these committees to be headed by concerned deputy commissioners who should supervise the purchase of medicines at a local level, adding that the final decision would be taken in the light of the court’s directives. Rabia said that 700 Thalassemia patients at Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital could not be provided life saving medicines owing to their acute shortage.

LACK OF FURNITURE AT SCHOOLS

Separately, Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Shah admitted that there was acute shortage of furni­ture at government-run schools across the province, and said that Rs 9.5 bil­lion were allocated in the fiscal year 2019-20 under which furniture would be procured for over two million stu­dents. Shah was responding to a call attention notice moved by Syed Abdul Rasheed of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) on behalf of Chief Minis­ter Syed Murad Ali Shah who also holds the education portfolio. He added there

was no scheme for the uplift of science laboratories at schools in the current fiscal year.

“Will the Honourable Minister for Education & Literacy, Sindh may please give answer that the condition of fur­niture and science laboratories at pri­mary and secondary schools of Karachi was bad, especially in Lyari; what steps have been taken by the department to resolve this issue?,” the MMA legislator asked. Rasheed said that the students were compelled to sit on the floor.

“Four students share a single desk where it is available at Lyari’s schools, and the same issue persists in Surjani, Malir, North Karachi and other parts of Karachi,” he lamented.

Rasheed pointed out that the stu­dents were being charged for purchas­ing instruments of science laboratories.

He also asked the House to discuss appalling education condition in Sindh through his adjournment motion, but it was deferred due to the absence of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who also holds education and literacy portfolio.

Opposition Leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi requested Deputy Speaker Re­hana Laghari, who was chairing the session, to fix the matter for a definite time period and asked the CM to en­sure his presence. Separately, the MMA lawmaker withdrew his privilege mo­tion against ‘non-serious’ attitude of Director General Sindh Building Con­trol Authority (SBCA) on the assurance from the treasury that action would be taken against delinquent officials of the department.

LEGISLATION

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani introduced The Sindh Women Agricultural Workers Bill, 2019 whereas presentation and consideration of the report of Stand­ing Committee on Law and Parlia­mentary Affairs and Human Rights on The Coastal Development Author­ity (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was de­ferred.