ISLAMABAD - Transparency International (TI) on Tuesday suggested to the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) to look into conflict of interest while nominating members of a committee which would select National Council for Homeopathy (NCH). The Transparency International wrote a letter to the ministry in this regard after it received a copy of complaint a member of the NCH had filed with the ministry. TI suggested to the health secretary to examine the complaint, and if the complaint was found correct, nominate undisputed members on the selection committee.

TI-Pakistan is a national chapter of Transparency International, a civil society organisation dedi-cated to curbing both international and national corruption. In the letter, signed by TI Trustee retired Justice Dr Ghous Mohammad and available with Dawn, it is stated that the TI-Pakistan had received a complaint against the president and vice president of NCH. `The complainant has alleged that the ministry on Sept 19 constituted a committee for the interview of existing member of the examining body of the council and as well as the new members proposed by the council to select most suitable members of the examining body.

`NCH vice president Ghulam Murtaza and NCH member Tariq Khan were also nominated as members of this committee,` it stated. `However, on Sept 11, Ministry of NHS issued an office order[available with Dawn j to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the allegations of irregularities and corrupt practices against president and vice president of the NCH.

How and why the council VP had been included in this committee by the ministry when he himself is facing inquiry into the allegations of irregularities and corrupt practices,` letter asked. `This is a case of blatant conflict of interest under Civil Establishment Code (Estacode), the letter said, adding Transparency International Pakistan had read the compliant, and the allegation ofcorrupt practices the council`s vice president was facing.

The letter requested the NHS secretary to examine the complaint, and if the complaint was found correct, reconstitute the committee with undisputed mem-bers. M e m b e r TransparencyInternational Khalid Mehmood told Dawn that a member of NCH had filed a complaint with the TI and informed that there was a conflict of interest as a member of the selection committee was already facing corruption allegations. `So we have suggested to the ministry to look into the issue as current government takes issue of conflict of interest very seriously, he said.

NHS Secretary Dr Allah Bakhash Malik said though he had not received the letter, he could say there was zero tolerance towards corruption and conflict of interest. `I will take appropriate action as soon as I receive the letter of Transparency International,` he said. The NCH has been constituted as per Section 5 of the Unani, Ayurveda and Homoeopathic Practitioners Act 1965, which has 21 members.