ISLAMABAD     -     Interior Minister Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Monday said that Indian Prime Minister Naren­dra Modi “does not want any dialogue, nor does he want any mediation.”

“Pakistan is going to stand firm on Kashmir stance,” said the Interior Minister in a meeting with German Am­bassador Bernhard Schla­gheck who called on him at the Ministry of Interior here.

“We are very much content with the security provided and facilitation at the Diplomatic Enclave,” the Ministry said in a statement quoting the Ambas­sador as having said.

“We are very thankful to you, things have improved a lot after you took your office,” he added.

He appreciated the role of law enforcement agencies in ensuring the overall stabil­ity in region and for interna­tional community. He hinted towards the initiation of developmental projects in Pakistan.

The German Ambassador discussed the internal securi­ty matters with the Minister.

Shah said that they were trying their best to make the capital and the whole coun­try, an ideal places to live in.

“We are trying our level best to maintain peace across the country,” he said.

While responding to a question asked relating to the issue of Indian Occupied Kashmir, the Minister said that Pakistan had taken the diplomatic and peaceful road for the matter so far.

However, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not want dialogue nor does he want mediation, he added.