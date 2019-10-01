Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Monday said that Indian Prime Minister Naren­dra Modi “does not want any dialogue, nor does he want any mediation.”

“Pakistan is going to stand firm on Kashmir stance,” said the Interior Minister in a meeting with German Am­bassador Bernhard Schla­gheck who called on him at the Ministry of Interior here.

“We are very much content with the security provided and facilitation at the Diplomatic Enclave,” the Ministry said in a statement quoting the Ambas­sador as having said.

“We are very thankful to you, things have improved a lot after you took your office,” he added.

He appreciated the role of law enforcement agencies in ensuring the overall stabil­ity in region and for interna­tional community. He hinted towards the initiation of developmental projects in Pakistan.

The German Ambassador discussed the internal securi­ty matters with the Minister.

Shah said that they were trying their best to make the capital and the whole coun­try, an ideal places to live in.

“We are trying our level best to maintain peace across the country,” he said.

While responding to a question asked relating to the issue of Indian Occupied Kashmir, the Minister said that Pakistan had taken the diplomatic and peaceful road for the matter so far.

