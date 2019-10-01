Share:

A Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has claimed that a former military dictator had given an “option” to turn Karachi a province unto its own.

The MQM-P leader said that Mohajirs at the time preferred to be Sindhis, but “the history proved that it was a wrong decision”.

Although Dr Siddiqui did not share any names, former dictator Pervez Musharraf was very sympathetic to the MQM's politics. Before he resigned in 2008, the MQM had comfortably entrenched itself within the politics of Karachi.

Siddiqui claimed his party had sacrificed much to keep Sindh united, adding, "We did more than our capacity".

"Pakistan is our motherland," he said. "Other areas are just administrative units."

MQM is one of the parties that forms the ruling government in the center. Dr Siddiqui also serves in the Cabinet, as the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication.