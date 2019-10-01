Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Monday witnessed an eventful day as opposition parties, apart from making legislative business, demanded of the prime minister to take parliament into confidence over his US visit and also asked the chair to conduct elections on vacant seat of deputy speaker.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, on a point of order, demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take parliament into confidence about his US visit. “Prime Minister delivered speech in United Nations and held meetings with heads of different countries...Prime Minister should come and share details with the house,” said the opposition leader.

He also welcomed lawmakers from North Waziristan Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir recently released from jail and attended the proceedings. He also demanded production orders of other arrested MNAs.

OPPOSITION DEMANDS ELECTION ON DEPUTY SPEAKER SEAT

The Opposition demanded immediate election on the vacant seat of National Assembly deputy speaker under rules and procedures.

“Qasim Khan Suri was de-seated as deputy speaker of the National Assembly by an election tribunal of the Balochistan High Court, so elections should be conducted on vacant seat,” demanded PPP-P MNA Naveed Qamar, quoting rules and procedures.

About arrested lawmakers, he asked the speaker to issue production orders of arrested MNAs including Asif Ali Zardari, Khurshid Shah and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah. He also welcomed MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar, who were recently released and attended the proceedings.

GOVT OFFERS PTM TO ADDRESS GRIEVANCES

The house also witnessed a debate like session between members of PTM Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar and government members.

Minister for Interior Minister Ijaz Shah and Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak said government wanted to address PTM grievances.

“Government is ready to sit with them, if they want to become a mainstream political party...Let us sit down and resolve it,” he said, mentioning that the federal government was ready to hear demands of PTM. He also regretted that the PTM never met the KP chief minister whenever he invited them.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan who regardless of all security threats, visited Wana saying that he would hear demands of people who had given sacrifices. “Prime Minister picked up courage to address people in Wana and hear their demands,” said the minister.

He further said that tribal areas had come into mainstream and extensive development work would take place there. “Whether admit or not Fata is now in the mainstream of Pakistan and development would take place there,” he said.

The minister said, “We will go to all levels to meet their demands if they raise slogan of Pakistan.”

Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak said they wanted to know actual agenda of the PTM. He said the government would hear demands of PTM if their agenda was pro-Pakistan. He said there would be no talks with them if they speak against armed forces.

Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, responding to allegations from PTM members, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first one in 2004 who spoke against the operation in tribal areas.

He also posed a question as to why the NDS [the Afghan agency] wanted to hand over dead body of martyred police officer Tahir Dawar to PTM and not the government of Pakistan. He said that MNA from North Waziristan Mohsin Dawar had admitted that he and Imtiaz Dawar, who works for the Afghan government, were in the same organization.

Earlier, Mohsin Dawar demanded justice for those who were killed in firing in North Waziristan on May 25. He said they were also wrongly nominated in the FIR.

Ali Wazir said that these were the common men who suffered the most in operations in tribal areas. He also demanded list of terrorists who were killed in these operations.

HOUSE PASSES TWO BILLS

The National Assembly also passed two bills including Foreign Exchange Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Anti-Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The bills were moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on behalf of Adviser to Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

It may be mentioned here that Shehbaz Sharif and PPP-P Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would further chalk out a strategy about the anti-government campaign.