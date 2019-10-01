Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday authorized conducting four inquiries,15 investigations and closing several investigations against various suspects, owing to absence of evidence.

The meeting of the Executive Board Meeting of the Bureau, with Justice (R) Javed Iqbal in the chair, okayed conducting four inquiries against the owners of Exide Batteries, Muhammad Arsala Khan and others, officers of Wapda Water Wing, Islamabad and others, Irrigation department Rajanpur and officers/officials of Nishan Engineering and others, said a press release.

The EBM disposed of the cases of Sultan Ali Lakhani and Messers Shan Group and others due to the settlement agreements of the accused with their relevant bank as per law. The EBM accorded approval of sending 15 different investigations against Raja Muhammad Zarat Khan of Messers Bahawan Shah Group of Companies and others to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for further action and proceedings.

The EBM okayed sending the ongoing investigations against the officers/officials of Abdul Wali Khan University and others; officers/officials of Workers Walfare Board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others to Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for further legal proceedings.

The EBM authorized sending the case against former member provincial assembly Punjab Sardar Qaiser Abbas Khan to Board of Revenue, Punjab for

further legal proceedings. The EBM accorded approval of closing investigations against Arif Ali Shah Bukhari and others; provincial Workers Welfare Board Government of Sindh and others, Vice Chancellor Federal Urdu University of Art, Science and Technology, Karachi, Saima builders, Saima Group, officers/officials of Revenue Department, district Karachi,Amirzada Khan Kohati Project, Director Malir Development Authority,Karachi, Ayub Faizani, DD Land, former officer MDA Murad Ali Junejo, Clerk Basharat ( Shah Latif Town, Sector 22/F) and others , Messers Younas Habib and others, Sardar Nasir Abbas, Sardar Lal Khan and others, officials of Revenue Department Chobara , Layyah owing to absence of evidence.

Talking on the occasion, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said the Bureau has filed 105 mega corruption cases in various accountability courts from out of 179 mega corruption complaints.

The Bureau has taken 41 mega corruption cases to logical conclusion, conducted inquiry to 15 mega corruption cases and ordered investigations in 18 mega corruption cases. NAB has filed 600 corruption cases in different accountability courts in last 22 months.

He said the conviction ratio of anti-graft watchdog was over 70 percent.The Bureau has recovered record Rs 71 billion from the corrupt and deposited into national exchequer.