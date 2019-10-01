Share:

ISLAMABAD - Newly-elected office bearers and executive members of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry were administered oath in the 35th annual general meeting of the ICCI.

Ahmad was sworn in as President, Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif-ur-Rahman Khan as Vice President ICCI for the year 2019-20. Zubair Ahmed Malik, Chairman, Founder Group administered oath to the newly-elected office bearers. Ejaz Abbasi, former president ICCI was stage secretary.

After taking oath, Ahmed said that business community was an asset of the country, but was passing through a toughest time. He urged the government for resolving key issue of business community on priority basis and take measures to create friendly environment for promotion of business activities. He said that MCI had made 300 percent increase in property tax, which was totally unjustified and urged that MCI and CDA should withdraw this increase immediately to save businesses from further troubles.

He further emphasised that for reconsidering the CNIC condition for traders as it was creating problems for them.

He said that he would work hard to transform the Chamber into a vibrant and one of the top performing trade bodies of the country.

He said that liaison with local market associations and industrial areas would be further strengthened to redress issues of trade and industry.

He thanked Founder Group and members of ICCI for electing him with majority vote.

The outgoing President Ahmed Hassan Moughal congratulated the new office bearers and executive members of the ICCI and hoped that they would play more effective role in promoting the interests of business community.

He also highlighted the major initiatives taken during his tenure for resolving the issues of trade and industry.

Zubair Ahmed Malik, Chairman, Founder Group congratulated the new office bearers and executive members and hoped that the new team, which was a blend of new and experienced talent, would perform up to the expectations of business community.

He lauded the performance of outgoing team and also thanked all members of ICCI for voting Founder Group candidates into power with majority vote.