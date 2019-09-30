Share:

KARACHI (PR) The Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) held its annual general meeting (AGM) the other day to announce its election results for the year 2019-2020 and honor the newly-elected Central Executive Committee (CEC) and office bearers of PAA for the year 2019-2020. Waqar H. Haidri, Group Chairman of the Oktopus Group, has been elected as the new chairman of PAA, while Jawad Humayun, Chairman of Channel 7 Communications (Pvt) Ltd., is the new senior vice chairman and Mrs Seema Jaffer - Chief Executive Officer of Bond Advertising (Pvt) Ltd. won the election for the new vice chairperson.

All the newly elected members expressed their gratitude to the advertising, media and communications industry, for the confidence placed in their abilities and said that they are inspired and fully committed to serve the profession with the best of their abilities. After the appointment of these new members, a standing ovation was given to the outgoing office bearers for the preceding year 2018-2019, to appreciate their hard work and remarkable contributions towards resolving the issues faced by the advertising agencies and accelerating the progress of this industry.