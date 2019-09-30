Share:

ISLAMABAD, - Pakistan earned $61.850 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first month of current financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

This shows decrease of 25.57 percent when compared to $83.103 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2018-19), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services declined by 50 percent, by going down from $1.970 million current year to $3.940 million during last year.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services, however witnessed increased by 5.74 percent, from $1.220 million last year to $1.290 million during current year, whereas the exports of other sea transport services decreased by 75 percent, from $0.680 million to $2.720 million, the data revealed.

The exports of air transport services during the period under review also decreased by 22.88 percent by going down from $55.870 million current year to $72.450 million during last year.

Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services decreased by 12.01 percent, from $38.180 million to $43.390 million, whereas the exports of other air transport services decreased by 42.90 percent, from $15.960 million to $27,950 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review also showing decrease of 39.30 percent by going down from $3.650 million to $6.013 million during current year.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 39.30 percent, from $3.650 million to $6.013 million during current year, while the export of postal and courier services also decreased by 48.57 percent, from $0.360 million to $0.700 million.