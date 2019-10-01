KARACHI - The National Transmission and Dispatch Company’s (NTDC) 500KV Hubco-NKI line is under forced outage since September 29, 2019 due to which there is an unforeseen reduction of up to 250 MW in the power supply from the national grid to the K-Electric system.
K-Electric is making all possible efforts to manage the power shortfall in the light of rising temperatures and compounded by the insignificant power supply from 150MW wind corridor of the National Grid due to low wind factor.
As per spokesperson for K-Electric, “We remain in close coordination with NTDC officials to minimize the disruption resulting from the power supply situation and ensure the fastest possible resolution to this issue.
The reduced supply from the NTDC, albeit temporarily, may necessitate brief spells of load management, including in exempted areas.
We have informed our valued customers of the situation through SMS and thank them for their patience and understanding during this time. As soon as the NTDC’s maintenance work is completed, the situation with respect to power supply would be normalised across the city. We shall keep our customers informed about the developments and regret the inconvenience caused.”