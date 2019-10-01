Share:

Edward Said throwing a stone on the Lebanon-Israel border, July 2000.

Edward Said born on November 1, 1935, in the city of Jerusalem in the words of Noam Chomsky was one of the most important thinkers of the past century. Said was a Palestinian American academic, political activist and above all a literary critic. He was one of the first few scholars and thinkers who dissected the western literary canon and found that the Western literary works were complacent to the Western imperialistic project of the 19th and 20th centuries. In his famous book “Orientalism” said maintains that the assumptions that the West made about the Orient were not only deeply flawed but also served the purpose of perpetuating the colonial project. His magnum opus drew considerable attention and created a controversy.

Besides a literary critic, he was an ardent supporter of Palestinian people. Today, when the world, especially the Western world is silent on Israeli aggressions of all sorts against Palestinians, those who advocate Palestine miss Edward Said bitterly. Said left this mortal world on September 25, 2003; however, his work and struggle for independent Palestine will always keep him alive in the hearts of people.

“With his [Edward Said] death, the Palestinian nation

has lost its most articulate voice in the Northern hemisphere, a world where, by and large, the continuous suffering

of the Palestinians is ignored.”

– Tariq Ali