KASUR - The infamous child abuse case in Chunian again hit the headlines on Monday morning when reports surfaced that skeletal remains of another boy have been recovered near the city’s Industrial Estate area.

People on the social media have already been criticising the Punjab police for failing to resolve the rape-cum-murder cases of now five children.

Meanwhile, reports speculate that the child whose remains were found today was Ameer Hamza whereas investigators claim that until DNA reports are concluded, it would be hard to come to any conclusion. Police have denied any conclusive evidence. The remains of the child were located about half kilometres away from the spot where police had recovered remains of other minor children.

The police have cordoned off the site and have begun collection of further evidence in the matter. Officers have arrested dozens of suspects and carried out DNA tests of more than thousand people after geo-fencing.

Importantly, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan constituted a six-member committee for completing investigation into the child abuse and murder cases.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the matter and sought a report from the provincial police chief on an immediate basis.

The deaths have thrown Kasur again into the spotlight as a horrific reminder of the rape and murder of six-year-old girl Zainab Ansari - a case that sent shockwaves through the nation, causing widespread outrage and protests across the country.

Zainab was kidnapped on January 4, 2018 near her aunt’s house in Kasur. Her body was found in a trash heap in Kasur after a week.