- 1:16 PM | October 01, 2019 Indian troops martyred 16 Kashmiris in September
- 12:40 PM | October 01, 2019 UK PM Boris Johnson brushes away EU criticism of Brexit plan
- 11:51 AM | October 01, 2019 Videogate scandal: Civil judge 'approached' to release three suspects from FIA in Judge Malik case
- 11:48 AM | October 01, 2019 Qasim Suri files petition against election tribunal's decision in SC
- 11:42 AM | October 01, 2019 Trump pressed Australian PM on Mueller inquiry: report
- 11:02 AM | October 01, 2019 ECP to hear foreign funding case against PTI
- 10:56 AM | October 01, 2019 LHC to hear Maryam Nawaz's bail plea today
- 10:29 AM | October 01, 2019 FM Qureshi congratulates Maleeha Lodhi on completion of tenure
- 9:57 AM | October 01, 2019 Giuliani subpoenaed over Ukraine documents amid House Dems' impeachment probe
- 9:50 AM | October 01, 2019 UK opposition exploring ways to oust premier Johnson
- 9:37 AM | October 01, 2019 PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto to meet Shehbaz Sharif today
- 9:29 AM | October 01, 2019 Beijing hosts grand gathering, military parade to mark China’s 70th national day
- 8:22 AM | October 01, 2019 Eight more countries decide to join INSTEX mechanism for Trade with Iran
- 8:20 AM | October 01, 2019 France to convince US to remove Sudan from sponsors of terrorism list: Macron
- 10:55 PM | September 30, 2019 Chief Secretary directs to expedite work on waste to energy project
- 10:44 PM | September 30, 2019 2 British mountaineers trapped in Pakistan's north
- 10:32 PM | September 30, 2019 Afghan electoral authority warns candidates against early victory announcements
- 10:00 PM | September 30, 2019 Two security personnel among three injured in road mishap
- 9:16 PM | September 30, 2019 We have won and will form the new govt’: Abdullah
- 9:14 PM | September 30, 2019 Trailer released for Sarmad Khoosat's second film 'Zindagi Tamasha'