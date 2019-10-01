Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on the first working day following his visit to the US hinted at making a major reshuffle in his cabinet apparently as a part of ruling party’s efforts to improve its governance and come up to the expectations of masses.

Prime Minister Imran Khan indicated this on Monday while chairing the parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held at the Parliament House just before start of the first sitting of autumn session of National Assembly.

Imran claimed that changes would be made in the federal cabinet on the basis of performance of different ministries—an exercise that has already been done in the past since PTI took power in August 2018.

This all started when some members of National Assembly belonging to PTI lodged a protest in the meeting that ministers had no time to hear them and they were struggling hard to get resolve the issues of their voters from the ministers concerned, the sources privy to the development confirmed.

On this, PM Khan calmed down his party MPs saying that those ministers whose performance was not up to the mark were being replaced, sources in the ruling party said.

A similar change in the Punjab cabinet where PTI is the ruling party is also expected as PM Khan also held a lengthy meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Islamabad.

According to sources, not only some portfolios of the minister are being changed but also some new faces within the cabinet are being introduced.

Similarly, PTI is thinking over inducting at least two ministers from its allied parties, one each from Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP). From PML-Q, one of the two young MNAs of famous Chaudhry family from Gujrat would be picked up.

It is likely that Asad Umar, former finance minister, is being re-inducted into the cabinet with the portfolio of petroleum minister. However, Umar told The Nation that “Right now, there is no new development on this front.”

When asked is there any possibility of his return into the cabinet if he was made an offer none other than from PM, he said, “There is always a possibility there.”

In April 18 this year, Umar had resigned as finance minister but he had rejected the offer of prime minister to take charge of energy ministry. He had decided not to remain in cabinet anymore and serve the party as member of the National Assembly.

Similarly, the axe of the reshuffle is likely to fall on the Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah as some PTI leaders are indicating that senior party leader and now Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood is being given important portfolio of Interior Division. Zubaida Jalal of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and minister for defence production, is being named as the new federal minister for education.

It is likely that portfolio of Fawad Chaudhry, federal minister for science and technology, would be changed once again. In the last reshuffle, his portfolio was changed from information minister to science and technology. State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan would also be given a new assignment as his position stood redundant after appointment of Senator Azam Swati as minister for parliamentary affairs.

Similarly, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan would get the portfolio of spokesman of the Prime Minister replacing Nadeem Afzal Chan. PM Imran Khan also wants to induct former Senator Babar Awan into the cabinet after making him adviser to the PM. The chances of Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem are bright to be made as state minister.

An insider of the parliamentary party meeting said PTI MNA from Peshawar Arbab Amir Ayub could not control over his emotions while lodging complaints against ministers.

He told the prime minister that ministers were reluctant even to have a meeting with them. He said that they had to appeal to them to resolve the issues of their relevant constituencies but to no avail. When impassioned Ayub was about to leave the meeting, PM Khan forbade him to leave the venue. Over this, the PM remarked that those ministers were being changed whose performance was not up to the mark. He also directed the ministers to address reservations of MNAs and added that he would individually meet with the members to hear their issues and complaints.

The meeting also discussed the critical speech of party MNA Noor Alam Khan made on the floor of the house against his own party in the last session. The sources said that Prime Minister Imran Khan indirectly taunted at him and said why Alam did not speak when the past rulers had been looting the country with both hands. Alam was a member of the Pakistan People’s Party before joining PTI and was its elected MNA when it remained in power in the centre during 2008 to 2013. PM told Alam that now he was talking about inflation — a reference of rising inflation the party MNA had made on the floor of the assembly.

The speculations about changes in the federal cabinet were being made for quite some time and it was being said that Prime Minister Khan would bring changes both in the federal and Punjab cabinets soon after his visit to US.