The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government of isolating Pakistan internationally and demanded fresh nationwide elections.

In Islamabad, PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal said the government had become a "threat" to the national security.

"As much as this government has isolated the country globally, there is no example of it," he said. "Both the parties understand that it has become inevitable to send this government home."

Iqbal said the PML-N and the PPP were together in their effort to develop a campaign against the government.

"The opposition is determined to jointly get rid of these rulers," the PML-N leader said. "The only way to steer the country out of this dead-end alley is the conduct of a free and fair election."

Iqbal said that the democratic process and respect for the constitution were the only ways to move forward, implying the current government had no respect for either of the two.

Iqbal also said that their solidarity with Kashmir was not influenced by any political ideology. "The entire Pakistani nation is united and standing by the Kashmiri people."

He further said the "struggle against the government" would be jointly led by the opposition. He added that Bilawal Bhutto would be meeting Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman tomorrow, in an attempt to bring the PPP and the JUI-F on the same table. The PPP chairman had early said that he will not join hands with Fazl-ur-Rehman for an anti-government drive.

"We are to get rid of this incompetent bus driver, who is repeatedly pushing the people into ravines," he said, naming no one.

PPP leader Sherry Rehman said the Pakistani nation was passing through a testing time. "The storm of inflation is not dying down, while the government has nothing to do with the people."

She said the government would return to the place where it came from.

"Which concrete measures did the government suggest for the Kashmiri people," Rehman questioned, saying that all political parties had "ideological commitment" with regard to Kashmiris.

She said a "horrifying political and economic divide" was visible in the country, adding that although the current crisis in the country should have led to more parliamentary engagement, the government barely resorted to democratic bodies in decision-making.

The PPP leader further said that nothing had yet been finalised with regard to dates for the Azadi March. She said they would have more meetings in the next few days.

Rehman also said that a joint strategy would be carved out on the matter of disqualification of the National Assembly deputy speaker.

"No party will take a solo flight," she clarified. "These people want to lock up the parliament, but [we] won't let this han."