Share:

KAMALIA - PML-N leader Chaudhry Asadur Rahman termed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has completely failed, which is evident from the fact that the poor are suffering the worst but the government does care.

He expressed his views in a press meet programme here the other day.

He pointed that those who had promised millions of jobs during their electoral campaign have even rendered employees jobless.

He alleged that the government is taking revenge on opponents in the name of accountability. “Inflation is rising, which has made life of the common man miserable,” he charged. The PML-N leader alleged that the PTI government has pushed Pakistan into the swamp of problems. “But the government has no concern over public issues.” he asserted. Asadur Rehman recalled that Mian Nawaz Sharif-led PML-N government had executed numerous projects to provide the people with basic facilities like education, health and sports, which resulted in raising the living standard of the common man and took the country towards prosperity and development.

But today compare the prevailing situation with the previous govt, a lay man will judge the difference that the PTI has pushed the country into endless troubles.” he said.

Ch Asadur Rahman claimed that there is a lot of difference between being a Prime Minister and a cricketer, which Imran Khan does not understand.