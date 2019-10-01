Share:

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that an administrative crisis is being created in Punjab under the guise of police reforms.

In a statement on Tuesday, Senator Khokhar said that the current police reforms suggested will bring chaos instead of any change. There is no more room for chaos after CM Punjab Usman Buzdar's actions, he said and added that the province has been destroyed due to the poor governance under CM Buzdar.

While police reforms are needed, he held, to put police force unders deputy commissioners will bring police and local administration in conflict. "The PPP does not agree to the colonial raj system being introduced in the name of police reforms."

"PM Imran Khan's goal is to use police and administration against political opponents," he said. "How can deputy commissioners who already do not perform their assigned duties well be expectated to operate the police force?" he asked.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that local body system was done away with in Punjab and powers were given to deputy commissioners, but governance performance has gone from bad to worse by this action.

The spokesman to Chairman PPP held the administrative bodies responsible for failing to control the dengue epidemic.

"There is a waste management crisis not in only small cities but big as well including Islamabad. There is no hope of improvement or reforms in Punjab and Pakistan until Usman Buzdar and Imran Khan are occupying CM and PM positions," he concluded.