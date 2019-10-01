Share:

By the booming population extending pollution in every new day a new malady due to factories’s foam which get mixed with water and air and come off the cause of acid rain it means the rain of chemicals that come from industries neither our public is considering to this thriving wipeout for their approaching coevals nor regime for it’s country improvement and also there is deficit of discipline chiefly in Pakistan’s public because even having the dust beans they throw the things overall whatsoever that’s sea view, historical spot or any other visiting places and because of our this sloppiness our upcoming Contemporaries will get in trouble and will be besieged by unwellnesses if our government won’t assume any uttermost measure against this unsafe problem so I entreaty to the authority of Pakistan to remark on this state of affairs to extinguish it from the root.

JUNAID SINDHI,

Karachi.