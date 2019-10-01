Share:

Armed robbers gunned down a woman and injured a security guard upon resistance during robbery attempt here Monday-Tuesday night.

According to details, seven armed robber barged into house of one Maqsood located in Manawan area of Lahore to commit robbery.

However, the residents started hue and cry for help after which robbers opened fire and fled the scene.

A woman Robina Kosar was killed in the firing and a security guard sustained bullet wounds.

The injured were shifted to hospital and the police after registering a case against unidentified robbers have started an investigation.