Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump's lawyer, has been issued a subpoena by the House Intelligence Committee in connection with Trump's talks with the Ukrainian government.

Giuliani received a subpoena from the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Monday, following that committee's consultation with the Foreign Affairs, Oversight and Reform, and Judiciary committees.

"The committees are investigating the extent to which President Trump jeopardized national security by pressing Ukraine to interfere with our 2020 election and by withholding security assistance provided by Congress to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression, as well as any efforts to cover up these matters," the document notes.

"Our inquiry includes an investigation of credible allegations that you acted as an agent of the President in a scheme to advance his personal political interests by abusing the power of the Office of the President," the subpoena continues. "A growing public record, including your own statements, indicates that the president, you, and others appear to have pressed the Ukrainian government to pursue two politically-motivated investigations. The first is a prosecution of Ukrainians who provided evidence against Mr. Trump's convicted campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. The second relates to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., who is challenging President Trump for the presidency in 2020."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also been subpoenaed by the committees, Sputnik reported.

The contents of the call have upended US politics, especially following the revelation that a hushed-up whistleblower complaint from an administration insider concerned their talk. In the call, the transcript of which was made public last week, Trump pressed Zelensky to open an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter, in connection with the elder Biden's pressing Kiev to end a 2016 corruption investigation of a company on whose board Hunter Biden sat. Trump then blocked the director of national intelligence from releasing a whistleblower complaint about the call to the House Intelligence Committee, the news of which prompted House Democrats to begin an inquiry into impeachment proceedings against Trump for the act.