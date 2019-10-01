Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar dispatched 15 trucks for AJK earthquake victims.

Noted businessman Mian Talat, philanthropist Justice (r ) Nazir Ghazi, Mian Saeed and Mian Muhammad Jamil also had their contribution to the relief item.

The Governor is also visiting Mir Pur today (Tuesday) and will inquire after the injured.

Speaking on the occasion, Ch Sarwar said the butcher of Gujrat had become the butcher of Kashmir now.

“We stand in support with Kashmiris, unprovoked fire on LoC by India is the worst kind of terrorism. The army gave befitting reply to India before and this time we will also foil every plan of enemies”, he said, adding that India’s worst terrorism in the Kashmir was unprecedented. ,

He said member of India’s own parliament and ex CM Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad exposes India’s Terrorism, genocide, sexual offences against women, atrocities, economic murder of traders and mass illegal arrests of innocents. “India is now making plans for a blood bath in Kashmir and world should take notice of it for God sake”. He said that if the world kept its silence on Kashmir, then the fire which has been ignited in Kashmir by India will not spare anyone of its wrath. Governor Punjab reassured that government will not abandon the victims of Azad Kashmir earthquake. “For the time being, I am sending these aid trucks to Kashmir and after visiting the Kashmir as per need we will decide to dispatch more stuff”, he said.

Also, Chief Minister Sardar Jamal Kamal Khan called on Ch Sarwar.

Issues of mutual interest, promotion of inter -provincial harmony and other issues were discussed in meeting.

Ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Samiullah Ch and others also attended the meeting and matters related to government affairs and politics were discussed.

While praising the reforms brought in by Balochistan government in health, education and other sectors, Governor Punjab said that federal and Punjab government was standing shoulder to shoulder with Balochistan government for prosperity and development in Balochistan.