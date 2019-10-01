Share:

KARACHI - Lives of thousands of wom­en with breast cancer have been saved since the start of breast cancer surgeries at Jinnah Postgraduate Medi­cal Centre (JPMC) when Pro­fessor Salim Soomro started this complicated procedure at his ward a decade back and now hundreds of lives are being saved by surgeons trained by him not only at public but also at private sector hospitals in entire Pakistan. This was stated by Executive Director JPMC Dr. Seemin Jamali while speak­ing at a farewell event on Monday in honour of Pro­fessor Saleem Soomro, one of the finest surgeons in the country who got retired af­ter serving at the health fa­cility as general surgeon.

Other senior Professors and doctors including Prof. Tariq Mahmood, Prof. Sha­hid Rasool, Prof. AR Jamali, Prof. Iqbal Afridi, Dr. Yahya Tunio, Dr. Nausheen and others were also present.

The father figure at JPMCs surgery Department Prof Mumtaz Maher also attended the function amongst others. Lauding the services of Prof. Saleem Soomro, Dr. Seemin said hundreds of surgeons have been trained by the surgical maestero who were now saving lives of people while some were now also training the young doctors.