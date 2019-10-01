Share:

A report by Nepali-daily The Himalayan Times says that the Speaker of Nepal’s Parliament resigned over the allegation of raping a woman staff in the federal parliament secretariat.

Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara tendered his resignation letter to his deputy speaker. In the letter, Mr. Mahara said he "temporarily resigned" to allow a fair investigation over the allegations.

Mahara had earlier denied the claims being made by the woman, but the Nepal Communist Party secretariat and ruled that it would be inappropriate for the position of the Speaker of Parliament to be under criminal investigation for rape, compelling Mahara to send in his resignation.

An online news website, Hamro Kura, released a video showing the victim claiming she has known Mahara for years, and has considered him to be an abusive person.

In the video, the woman said Mahara visited her rented room on September 23 while she was alone. Mahara was inebriated at the time he arrived, and although the woman tried to force him out of her room, Mahara did not relent. Mahara then forced himself on her and when she tried to stop him, raped the woman.

Elsewhere in South Asia, the alleged rapes of women by political representatives has not led to political parties distancing themselves from the accused politician.

In India, the alleged rape of a law student by a former BJP minister has led to the law student being charged of extortion. She has been jailed, along with her friends, for publicizing the story of her rape.

In Pakistan, MPAs Atta-ur-Rehman and Tahir Jamil, both representatives of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, have yet to be prosecuted for their alleged crimes of rape. Jamil was accused of raping a 14 year old girl who worked as a maid, while Rehman allegedly blackmailed and raped a college student for "11 months" in Multan. Rehman has since fled the country, fearing arrest.